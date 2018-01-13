Dave Maw climbs the podium for the first time this visit!
by James Olson
Plutaluang (Big Navy)
It was 14 golfers that set out to take on the challenge of Plutaluang, or as we know it Big Navy. The course was in good nick with the greens being a little on the slow side for the first hour, but as soon as the sun was out the greens did an about face. There was a threat of rain but that passed as quick as it arrived.
With a small field we played all the novelties and only the one division with three placings. Dave Maw, a little slow to start this campaign, showed he was out for business. Dave finished the day with a very good 39 points six clear of his opposition. Second past the post was JC Lhoste my god the man is having a purple patch! He just keeps greeting the judges with good scores. Third went to the count back with Glenn Smith getting the nod over Keith Buchanan, Keith has lost a few in recent times via the count back! At least mate you are there about.
Results:
1st – Dave Maw (13) 39 points
2nd – JC Lhoste (29) 33 pointts
3rd – Glenn Smith (24) 32 points
Near Pins
E2 – Steve Younger
E5 – Keith Buchanan
S13 – Glenn Smith
S16 – Ashleigh Taylor
Long First Putts
E9 – JC Lhoste
S9 – Tony Cook
We welcomed Ash Taylor, Volker Buley and Glenn Smith. With only one farewell and it seems that we no sooner say farewell and no sooner we are welcoming him back, Buffalo Bill Steinmann. See you soon Bill.
D-For was the happy recipient of many donations for the needy children of Pattaya and the golfers and punters at The Swan are thanked for their generosity. D-For has become quite famous with the help that he given.
The GS is a friendly golf outlet and caters for and encourages all golfers male and female to have a hit at any of our weekly outings. We generally play Mondays and Thursdays at one of the many fine golf courses in and around Pattaya. Contact Peter Grey if you are interested on 0861 503086, or call into The Growling Swan.
PHOTO CAPTION: Glenn Smith, Keith Buchanan and winner Dave Maw.