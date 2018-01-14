Experience Decadent Delights with Royal Cliff’s New Executive Pastry Chef

Royal Cliff Hotels Group warmly welcomes its new Executive Pastry Chef, Warawuth Siriwongse to its award-winning culinary team. He brings with him his expertise and imaginative flair to Royal Cliff’s diverse culinary scene. Available in all of Royal Cliff’s restaurants and bakery, from all-time classics, fabulous showstoppers to inventive sweet delicacies, his decadent creations exude incredible flavours, subtle textures and mouth-watering goodness.
A Certified Pastry Chef with Industrial & Commercial Training in New South Wales, Australia, Chef Warawuth has over 28 years of professional experience under his belt. His diverse and impressive work portfolio includes working as the Executive Pastry Chef at Souq Waqif, Hotel Doha by Tivoli, Minor Hotel Group in Qatar, Sheraton Utama Hotel in Brunei, Sheraton Ayers Rock in Australia, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok and the Four Seasons in Chiang Mai. His passion for his craft has inspired and cultivated a high standard of excellence that he applies to every sweet and savory item he creates.
With his international work experience honing his pastry skills, Chef Warawuth finds pleasure in creating plated works of arts and his signature specialties. He brings with him his talents and skills in creating remarkable patisserie and exceptional desserts as the new Executive Pastry Chef of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group.
Royal Cliff Hotels Group is home to 11 award-winning restaurants and 5 bars that offer a gastronomic experience unlike any other. All featuring a tempting variety of dining options, dining here is like embarking on a tour of the world’s finest cuisines. The Wine Spectator Magazine in New York have continually awarded 5 of its restaurants with the prestigious “Best of Award of Excellence” which recognizes the exceptional food and wine pairings that each restaurant offers and the remarkable dining experiences that they provide. Come and discover the newest extraordinary sweet creations of Chef Warawuth at the Royal Cliff Bakery that embody bold, mouthwatering and inventive flavors which will indulge and satisfy any sweet tooth!