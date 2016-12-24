A Medal for the Mailman!

by Steve Ellison
Green Valley – Stableford – White Tees
It was a very busy week for the van and Capt. Phil as five rounds of golf were on the calendar. Today was Green Valley and the course, as well as the weather, was perfect.
The podium was a bit crowded as a three-way tie for second place had to be shared by teacher Tommy Balch, Peter LeNoury and Gary Emmett, who now calls Pattaya home. Gary has been joining us for years on his holidays from Oz, and has finally made the big move to Pattaya!
Another big mover was Ian Brimble, and as the only bloke to better his handicap, Ian deservedly takes the trophy for today’s play. Honourable mention must go to Bob Mulholland who snatched the Caddy Smile near pin from a field of 26.
Results:
1st –Ian Brimble (7) 37 points
T -2nd – Gary Emmett (17) 36 points
T -2nd – Peter LeNoury (13) 36 points
T -2nd – Tom Balch (30) 36 points
Eastern Star – Stableford – White Tees
We didn’t exactly plan on playing here on Tuesday, but management gave us a rain check voucher from last Wednesday so what the heck? The Robert Trent Jones, Jr. golf course was nice and dry and in very good condition.
Results:
T -1st –David Dietz (19) 37 points
T -1st– Phil Smedley(13) 37 points
3rd – Kenny Aihara (4) 35 points
Mountain Shadow – Monthly
Medal– Blue Tees
This is a much anticipated event these days as a field of 32 golfers took to the links of Mountain Shadow for our Monthly Medal. The podium was full of familiar names and one of our regulars who has been trying for three and a half years finally came good. For starters, we had Simon Marsden winning the Caddy Smile near pin today.
Sharing third place with a net 73, Kenny Aihara and Peter LeNoury are no strangers to the leaderboard. Today they were a couple of putts off the pace but still better than many.
Ian Brimble has had his name high on the results list for a few weeks now and if it weren’t for the countback, it would have been another victory for Ian. The mailman had another idea and yes, Dave Ferris took the win by countback for his very first (of many) T.G.C. Monthly Medal! Kenny alerted Dave with a phone call, he didn’t think the score was good enough, so Dave raced back for the presentation and we all thanked him for a serious bell ringing for all the lads in the house. Nice going, buddy, the Antigua shirt is in the works!
Results:
1st –Dave Ferris (7) 37 points
2nd – Ian Brimble (7) 37 points
3rd– Peter LeNoury (13) 36 points
Treasure Hill – Stableford – Yellow Tees
Another great day of beautiful high season weather greeted us as we headed up the 331 for today’s golf. This is probably the best value in town at the moment as a mere 1,150 baht gets you a green fee, caddy fee and cart! By the way, the course was in excellent condition.
Capt. Phil opted for a challenging day and yellow tees off 6,300 yards were chosen for the comp today.
One special moment was the Caddy Smile near pin hole where we saw Larry Gilliam strike a beauty just 10 feet from the pin. Behind Larry’s group was the deadly Kenny Aihara and it was all whoopin’ and hollerin’ as Larry watched Kenny’s ball settle in at 11 feet from the pin!
Whew! Larry won it, and also got down in three putts, such is golf!
Chicken Dinner Winner went to Mark Wood with a 32 point round on this tough track. Ian Brimble showed in the frame once again as he and Dusty Miller shared second place with 30 ticks in the box.
Results:
1st –Mark Wood (9) 32 points
T – 2nd– Ian Brimble (7) 30 points
T – 2nd– Dusty Miller (12) 30 points
Khao Kheow A & B – Stableford – White Tees
Lovely to get back to Khao Kheow again and play this great Pete Dye layout. The A and B tracks were the assignment today and a full sheet of 32 golfers were in the hunt.
Ian Brimble was in the papers again as his was the closest Caddy Smile near pin on the famous B-8 island green as well as making the birdie. Tony Mac was on the third step with 32 and Stevie Dunn second on 35 Stableford points.
Highest tally of the week went to Nigel Hensen who racked up 44 points out there today off his 26 handicap. Well played, Nigel!
Results:
1st – Nigel Henson (26) 44 points
2nd– Steve Dunn (0) 35 points
3rd– Tony Mac(10) 32 points
