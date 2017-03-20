A new record for the Growling Swan

by Peter Grey
Crystal Bay
It was just under 20 golfers that chose to take that journey to Crystal Bay, one of the many favorite courses for The Growling Swan golfers.
The weather conditions were on our side, although quite warm, cloud cover and a slight breeze made the day rather pleasant. The course was in good nick with the greens playing true. We played C and A nines in that order (A nine was used for the count-backs), playing from the yellow tees reflected in the scores that were registered.
It turned out to be The Mike Johns Show. Mike returned with a very tidy 49 points. Coming in second via the countback was Alex Field, just edging out Geoff Bracegirdle (finishing third). Last possy on the podium went to Andrew Allen.
Results:
1st – Mike Johns (16) 49 points
2nd – Alex Field (16) 40 points
3rd – Geoff Bracegirdle (15) 40 points
4th – Andrew Allen (29) 37 points
On a Good note Mike Johns gave up his Long Putt as Tony Fay failed to mark his putt that was a lot further away. A fine sporting gesture Mike, well done!
NTP’s
C4 – Mike Johns.
C7- AlMarumoto
B4 – Martin Todd
B6 – Don Richardson
Long Putt:
C9 – Mike Johns/Tony Fay.
B9 – Shane Young
Back at the Swan, as usual the beers were cold and served at a great rate of knots!
We welcomed back Geoff Bracegirdle, Niall Stuart, Tony Fay, Al Marumoto, and welcomed back from injury Geri Crilly. We said farewell to Shane Young travelling back to Aussie. Have a safe trip mate and we will catch up again soon.
D-For was delighted to receive many donations and the players and patrons are thanked for their continued generosity.
