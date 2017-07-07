Alex leaves them all in his wake!

KhaoKheow
It was 20 golfers that gathered at The Swan, all eager to head out and take on the challenge of KhaoKheow. There had been some rain about but it was obvious that the course had had more than its fair share. No carts on course!
We attacked A and C from the white tees, (our two ladies from The Red). Course was in good nick with the greens playing a little slow. Weather was a bit on the hot side and a few of our golfers struggled with the heat as such.
Twenty golfers gave us two flights with the divide being 0 to 18 and then 19 plus.
A flight saw Alex Field show a clean pair of heels returning an excellent score of 43 points, second went to John Edwards with Mashi taking out third.
Second div or B flight went to Ronny Gillett, he returned 33 points with Niall Stuart taking second place with John Anderson coming in third proving a very popular threesome!
Results:
A-Flight
1st – Alex Field (18) 43 points
2nd – John Edwards (14) 41 points
3rd – Mashi Kaneta (16) 37 points
B-Flight
1st – Ron Gillett (34) 33 points
2nd – Niall Stuart (34) 29 points
3rd – John Anderson (28) 29 points
NTP’s
A3 – John Edwards
A5 – Alex Field
C3 – Steve Younger
C8 – Volker Buley
LFP’s
A9 – Mashi Kaneta
C9 – Lorraine Percy
Welcomes went to Ronny Gillett, Rick Spargo and Phil Taylor. We farewelled Volker Buley who was leaving us after a short stay. Travel safe, Volker!
For some serious golf with a dash of fun, the Growling Swan welcomes golfers of all persuasions. We generally play on Mondays and Thursdays at any one of the fine courses around Pattaya. Contact Peter Grey for bookings or any information on 0861 503086, 038 413003.