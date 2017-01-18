Brizzi kicks off the New Year in a tight finish!

by Peter Grey
Mountain Shadow
An excellent number of 32 golfers headed out to Mountain Shadow which always proves to be quite challenging. The course was in pretty good condition, with the greens on the second nine a bit slower than the front nine.
Greetings were handed out to Robert Allen, Tony Ryan, Brad Green, Denis Steele, Jim Groves, Peter Greaves, and the Burra himself Eugene Reid.
Farewells were handed out to Nolan Wise who is heading back to the mines in Western Australia for a well earnt rest, and Niall Stuart also heading back to work. Both being accompanied by their best pal, Jack Daniels.
Three divisions were required and all the first three placings in A grade were a result of a countback. Can’t get much closer than that. Sal Brizzi was the fortunate one winning the countback after coming in with 35 points. The unlucky Steve Younger, who makes losing in countbacks a habit, came in second with Mashi Kaneta third.
B grade was won by Tiziano Del Pastro with 34 points by two points from Colin Stielow who filled second spot by way of a countback from Stuart Mann, both having 32 points.
C grade was won by Patrick Poussier who carded a fine 37 points, second went to Volker Buley with 35 points and Niall Sturt, by way of a countback, came in third with 33 points.
Results:
A Grade (0-17):
1st – Sal Brizzi (4) 35 points C/B
2nd – Steve Younger (12) 35 points C/B
3rd – Mashi Kaneta (15) 35 points C/B
B Grade (18-27):
1st – Tiziano Del Pastro (25) 34 points
2nd – Colin Stielow (26) 32 points C/B
3rd – Stuart Mann (20) 32 points C/B
C Grade (28-36):
1st – PatrickPoussier (28) 37 points
2nd – Volker Buley (31) 35 points
3rd – Niall Stuart (35) 33 points
NTP’s:
5 – Mark Stapleton
8 – Lorraine Percy
15 – Denis Steele
17 – Tizano Del Pastro
Longest First Putt:
9 – Robert Allen
18 – Patrick Poussier
Back at the Growling Swan we enjoyed a spicy mince chicken dish which was enjoyed by all.
D-For was off his chain to collect donations, the Swan’s players and punters are a very generous bunch and keep giving to D-For. All are thanked for their continued contributions to assist the needy children of Pattaya.
For serious golfing with a dash of fun (and compulsory sledging), the Growling Swan welcomes golfers of all persuasions. We generally play on Mondays and Thursdays at any one of the fine courses around Pattaya. We also encourage women to play. Contact Peter Grey for bookings or any information on 086 1503 086.
Bowls
The Growling Swan also caters to the bowls enthusiasts. Bus transport departs the GS on Sundays at 10 am for open grass bowling at The Retreat. The cost including return bus transport, bowling fees and a hot lunch is less than 400 baht so great value for a day out.