Bunker Boys Golf

by Frank Quinlan
Pleasant Valley, (blue tees) Stableford
A smaller field than normal since this course has unfairly been labeled difficult but this is not the case as today the presentation was good with a few greens undergoing maintenance work which did not detract from the enjoyment of playing this layout. Keith Smithson made it look almost easy beating his handicap by two shots and playing the last six holes five under par including an eagle on the last hole. Gerry Cooney is warming up for his assault on our Club Championship and we need to watch his progress next week. Mike Brett who has made Pattaya his new home played consistently and we will see his name often in the results.
Results:
1st – Keith Smithson (2) 38 points
2nd – Gerry Cooney (19) 35 points
3rd – Mike Brett (20) 33 points
Near Pins: Gerry Cooney, Mike Brett, Keith Smithson, Mike Lloyd
Khao Kheow, B & C, (yellow tees) Stableford
You cannot keep a good golfer down and Keith Smithson proved he was no flash in the pan by coming out and winning his second game in a row with a fine level par score edging out Keith Norman who is also enjoying some form by two shots. In the B flight Peter Allen wins again for the second time in two weeks beating Gerry Cooney on a count back. Gordon Melia after his two wins last week crept into third. However this being the last game of the month we were able to crown the golfer of the month, Ross Schiffke who notched up an impressive 50 points by the 22nd of the month and no one was able to catch him even with three games still to play. Ross can collect his trophy when he returns but in the meantime we enjoyed a round of drinks to celebrate his win.
Results:
A Flight
1st – Keith Smithson (2) 36 points
2nd – Keith Norman (14) 34 points
3rd – Geoff Parker (14) 33 points
B Flight cut 16.1
1st – Peter Allen (31) 36 points
2nd – Gerry Cooney (19) 36 points
3rd – Gordon Melia (17) 35 points
Near Pins: Mike Lloyd, Jimmy Carr (2), Keith Norman
Emerald Stableford
We arrived at Emerald to find the course busy with a couple of five balls holding up the field. Greens were hard and lightening fast, even faster than any local course over the last few years. Unfortunately, they hadn’t cut new holes for some time and the holes were very ragged and worn. The rough in a number of places close to the greens was very long this made things difficult with the hard greens not holding and shots running into high rough. Many of our players like this course but they described it as scruffy with buggy riders complaining of the lack of brakes on the downhill sections. Scores in A flight was not so good with only Gaz Williams making 36 points. B flight scores were much better with an outstanding round of 40 points by Gordon Melia.
Results:
A Flight
1st – Gez Williams (14) 36 points
2nd – Les Cobban (9) 33 points
3rd – Geoff Parker (14) 32 points
B Flight cut 16.3
1st – Gordon Melia (17) 40 points
2nd – Keith Hemmings (19) 37 points
3rd – Ken Davidson (24) 35 points
Near Pins: Les Cobban (2), Colin Gregg