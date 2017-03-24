Bunker Boys golf

by Frank Quinlan
Mountain Shadow (blue tees)
With the course on our schedule disappointing us on a previous visit last week, the Bunker Boys decided a change of venue was in order and what a masterstroke it turned out to be. Mountain Shadow was the alternate venue where the first group walked straight onto the first tee, completed the round within three and a half hours and were back in Pattaya by 4 pm. This is how golf should be, a good course, good caddies, and no holdups.
Despite the lack of recent rain, the course is holding up remarkably well and presents a good test of golf. A strong breeze blowing up the first fairway to the clubhouse added to the challenge.
Near pins were shared among four players, with the usual suspects names appearing on the near-pin flags. In first place, despite the putting yips, was Michael Brett on 37 points, the only player to beat his handicap.
It looks like low season golf is upon us so we can look forward to faster rounds with fewer hassles, and lower green fees with even the possibility to play some of the courses not on our playing roster during high season.
Results:
1st – Mike Brett (16) 37 points
2nd – Les Hall (24) 36 points
3rd – Geoff Parker (13) 34 points
Near pins: Peter Habgood, Mike Brett, Mark Stanley, P J Redmond
Greenwood (white tees)
A baker’s dozen turned out for the first medal round of the month at Greenwood A & B courses. Play was pedestrian at best with the C course closed and everybody shoehorned into the A & B layouts. Temperatures were high and energy-sapping with many players displaying signs of fatigue post round. The sartorially splendid Raleigh Gosney was in the lead for most of the round only to be pipped at the post at the end by Neil Carter. Raleigh’s name appeared on most of the near-pin flags but only secured one; his reason for playing so well is that he needs the cash to refresh his wardrobe with a new supply of body hugging Hawaiian floral shirts.
It is possible that our numbers may dwindle even more in the coming weeks with a few more of our members visiting foreign parts. Any locals looking for a hassle-free round of golf should contact Neil at the M Club, where no prior booking is required, simply turn up and play; transport to and from venues is organised at the club.
Results:
1st – Neil Carter (14) 71 net
2nd – Raleigh Gosney (17) 72
3rd – Geoff Parker (13) 73 oco
Near pins: Neil Carter, Raleigh Gosney, Geoff Parker, Gerry Cooney
Crystal Bay (white tees)
One flight turned up for the last game of the week at a course that normally plays easy and high numbers are required to figure in the prizes. This was the case on the front nine but the back nine was a different story. Greens were significantly quicker than the front nine which caught a number of players unawares, and the wind started to blow strongly, adding to the difficulty.
Normally, winning scores here are in the area of 40 points; not today. Geoff returned a steady 35 points to take first place on count-back with 18 points on the back nine to Frank’s 15 points, whilst the increasingly consistent Raleigh took third on 34 points. Surely we will soon see him in a new range of Hawaiian shirts.
The course was full with two societies playing, so the scourge of golf everywhere (slow play) was the order of the day. At this stage, it’s hard to see how the proposed changes to the rules of golf will have any significant affect on the amateur game, and the problem will only be fixed by better scheduling and more intervention from course marshals. Even in Pattaya where most people are not pushed for time, any game of golf over four hours is unacceptable.
Results:
1st – Geoff Parker (13) 35 oco
2nd – Frank Quinlan (32) 35
3rd – Raleigh Gosney (17) 34 oco
Near pins: Neil Carter, Frank Quinlan, Geoff Williams.