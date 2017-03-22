Dave and Mick once again winners

by Derek Brook
Pleasant Valley – Stableford
Hello all. Things are going well at Tropical golf as we March along (get it?) into the hot and slow season. However, the Tropical golfers are up to the task as 24 golfers signed up to tackle Pleasant Valley. There are still some tolerable weather days to be had, and though at times rather warm, clouds and wind made this day one of them. Nothing to do but enjoy it.
The trials and tribulations at PV are many and start even before you tee off. Organizers have to decide between white tees–that make the course too short to be enjoyable for many–or blue tees–that make some forced carries difficult for others. Deciding on the blue markers, we headed around only to discover many of these were moved quite far back. Nothing to do but adapt your game accordingly, as complaining doesn’t solve any issues. This is called “course management,” folks, and a few people gave a clinic on how to do it.
A-flight (0-20): Dave Cooper (hcp 19) showed that even with his handicap falling fast he is still on the path to golf greatness. Now playing in A-flight, Dave still took a commanding win with the highest score–42 points. This guy is good! A few strokes behind Dave was big Steve Truelove (10) with 38 points off his impressive handicap, followed by Deryl Neufeld (15) with a fine 37 points. Good golfing all.
B-flight (21+): Mick Coghlan (21) once again grabbed the headlines and the camera shots with another fine performance, this time with an excellent 39 points. We wonder if the camera is broken since it always has photos of Mick in it lately. Next came Derek Brook (24) enjoying his day off from organizing by earning 36 points. It helps to be relaxed, right? Derek beat Tom Cotton (25) on count-back.
Near Pins: Gordon Clegg (2), Dave Cooper, Steve Truelove
Best Nines (non-winner): Barry Elphick, Takeshi Hakozaki