Dave Maw & Dave Fletcher in the winning circle

by L.Lane
Greenwood
Two buses and two cars headed out for the long journey to the fabulous Greenwood G.C. The trip out is down to an hour with most of the roadwork complete. Can’t say the same about the return trip!
We saddled up to the very good price of 1,350 baht (green fees, cart and caddie). Not too bad at all. The course, as always was in excellent condition, nice and green, plenty of run, and the greens played true as they normally do. We played A & B courses from the white tees.
With more than 20 golfers, we played two flights: A flight being 0 to 16 and B flight 17 to 36.
A grade needed the count-back system to separate first and second; Dave Maw took the honors with his 37 points from Martin Tood. Filling third spot was Martin Kempton two shoots behind.
B flight saw a battle weary Dave Fletcher greet the judges first–a fantastic effort considering the condition that he arrived in! Second place went to Lindsay Slender with Roy Dayton taking third.
Results:
A grade (0 –16)
1st – Dave Maw (11) 37 points
2nd – Martin Todd (10) 37 points
3rd – Martin Kempton (14) 35 points
B grade (17 +)
1st – Dave Fletcher (27) 36 points
2nd – Lindsay Slender (25) 34 points
3rd – Roy Dayton (21) 33 points
NTP’s
A2 – Denis Steele
A7 – Brad Todd
B2– Sal Brizzi
B5– Dave Maw
Longest First Putt
A9 – JC Lhoste
B9 – Dave Maw
We welcomed back the Judge Eric Black, Martin Kempton, Dave Fletcher, Sal Brizzi, Bill Steinmann, Lindsey Slender and Al Marumoto.
Only the one farewell, Andrew and Lah Allen have opted for “A sea change”; they are moving down the coast! We wish them good luck and look forward to seeing them from time to time. I am sure that Andrew will be back for a game or two.
D-for, the charity dog, was let loose to raise funds to boost his collections for the needy of Pattaya.