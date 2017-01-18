Excellence for Eldridge!

by Steve Ellison
Green Valley – Stableford – White Tees
Our first golf outing for 2017 found us back at our home course of Rayong Green Valley. There is a lot of Earth moving going on these days as a grand new entrance gate is in the works as well as the addition of housing estates on the grounds. The rumour persists that RGV will close for six months for course renovation. This has not been confirmed yet so it is still wait and see.
The new hole layout has been well received, but the big controversy is the 10th hole that is now a long par 4 (formerly the par-5, mountain on the right) with a handicap of 8. This is quite a topic of conversation as many feel the rating of a four would be more appropriate for this 420 yard par 4. Let’s hope the new scorecards have not gone to the printers yet!
A good turnout saw us with three full van loads of anxious golfers ready to see this new layout. Five blokes shot to their handicap or better today and it was Mark Wood that took the Caddy Smile near pin. Fred Birch and Alan Rothwell are usually good performers and they shared fourth with a 36 on the cards.
Glen Perkinson was one better for third at 37 and Rex Chillcot was sole second with a sweet 38.
About five months back, we received a beautiful new near pin marker for our charity the Caddy Smile programme. It was donated by today’s winner, Graham Eldridge, so it seems what goes round comes round! Graham topped the field with a solid 39 and I am sure he is looking forward to a prosperous 2017 shooting like that.
Results:
1st – Graham Eldridge (15) 39 points
2nd – Rex Chillcot (23) 38 points
3rd– Glen Perkinson (21) 37 points
T – 4th Fred Birch (19) 36 points
T – 4thAlan Rothwell (7) 36 points
It was another perfect day of golf in the Kingdom as we were treated to one of our favourite courses in the region. Conditions were just right for both the weather and the fairways so there were no excuses out there today.
You know it is a tough comp when 39 points only gets you third place! That was the story for our mate Chris Bailey which could have been a winner on another day. Bailey’s mate, Pierre Gymer, had the best shot on the par 3 for the near pin award. Escaping a Canadian winter again, Blake Hanna turned in an amazing 41 point round, alas still not quite there mate! This is a tough crowd!
The man with a plan strikes again, and Graham Eldridge takes his second win of the week to dominate golf here for 2017! Great shooting Graham, and a great way to start out the New Year! Now let’s get tucked into that Porterhouse from Raju!
Results:
1st – Graham Eldridge (15) 42 points
2nd – Blake Hanna (18) 41 points
3rd – Chris Bailey (14) 39 points
Silky Oaks – Stableford – White Tees
It was a bit of an adjustment in the schedule as we made today Silky Oaks and next Friday the 13th for Parichat Links. This course keeps getting better and more popular the more we play here.
Peter Thomas gets his first mention of the year as Pete bested the rest for closest to the pin today. TGC regular Gary Emmett shot to his handicap and his 36 got him a few handsome man vouchers from Capt. Phil.
It was really just a two-horse race out there today and a couple of rounds of 42 blew away the rest of the field. Visitor David Johl could do no wrong and ended tied with our mate Freddy Graham at the top of the heap. Great round, Freddy, nice to see your name up there again!
Warm wishes for the New Year for you and your families from myself, John McHugh and Adam Schoenfeld, and may you have a healthy and productive year ahead. Keep it in the fairway boys!
Results:
T-1st –Fred Graham (17) 42 points
T-1st – David Johl (18) 42 points
3rd – Gary Emmett (18) 36 points
