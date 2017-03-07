Gerry Arthur bids a fond farewell!

by Peter Grey
Pleasant Valley
As we assembled at the Swan all golfers showed up enthusiastically with eager anticipation on playing that great golf course Pleasant Valley. The discount pricing that was on offer made it very worthwhile. One would say that it’s been about nine months since we last journeyed here!
A couple of late pull outs dropped the field down to 20 which I have to say was a shame as this is a great course.
The course was in good nick sometimes renowned for having a bit too much water on fairways, but there is no criticisms that you can put on this course. Fairways were lush, greens were true and generally speaking caddies were good as well. Scores were good but could have been a little better.
We went from the front tees, with the fairways having some run; this suited both the big hitters and the not so big hitters, resulting in a very smart choice for the day.
Gerry Arthur in his last outing this trip showed a clean pair of heels and his 36 points put him ahead of the rest. Second spot went to the countback with JC Lhoste winning the countback from Steve Younger. Fourth and fifth also went to the countback with Martin Todd taking fourth from Dave Maw.
Results:
1st – Gerry Arthur (18) 36 points
2nd – J C Lhoste (28) 34 points
3rd – Steve Younger (12) 34 points
4th – Martin Todd (10) 33 points
5th– David Maw (10) 33 points
NTP’s
5th – Gerry Arthur
8th – Tony Berry
13th – Gerry Arthur
17th – Bill Stienmann
Longest First Putt
9th – Martin Todd
18th – Martin Todd
Back at the Swan, we welcomed back JC Lhoste, and said goodbye to Terry Farmer Payne, Andy Zwart, Drew McGaw and Gerry Arthur. All returning to their respective homes.
D-For was let off his chain and was free to collect much needed funds to help the less fortunate of Pattaya and surrounding areas. All donations are gratefully accepted.
