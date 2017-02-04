Golf from Bunker Boys

by Frank Quinlan
Pleasant Valley (blue tees) Stableford
Sixteen players made the trip up Highway 7 to a course bathed in bright sunlight with a light breeze blowing. Play commenced ahead of time and proceeded to conclusion without any delays or hold ups. The course was in fine condition, but the greens were found to be very slow compared to courses we have played recently and many players just couldn’t handle the greens. Shot of the day was courtesy of Eddie Kelly who through some divine intervention managed to skip his drive off the water and onto the fringe of the island green, seems it pays to be a good catholic.
Honours for the day went to the seldom seen Jim Payne with a well compiled 38 points, two back was Michael Brett and a further two back on 34 the mercurial Andy Brady.
It’s good to see both Jim Payne and Tony Berry back on the course again after recent medical challenges.
Just a note to management that the very slippery tiles in the men’s change room shower area need attention before someone gets hurt.
As usual on Wednesdays, delicious home-cooked food was a feature back at the M Club.
Results:
1st – Jim Payne (35) 38 points
2nd – Michael Brett (17) 36 points
3rd – Andy Brady (17) 34 points
Near Pins: Michael Brett, Tony Berry, Neil Carter
Khao Kheow (yellow tees) Stableford
Twenty-three players made the trip to Khao Kheow for today’s round. As always the course was in very good condition, however, a very stiff breeze made an already challenging course even more difficult. Play got under way ahead of our scheduled tee off time and the round was completed without any holdups within four hours, a very welcome change from the previous Friday.
Having teased a few players with the “Golfer of the Month” award, Colin Greig decided to increase his lead at the head of the pack and won the A flight with 35 points, beating fellow Scott, Andy Brady into second place on countback. The departing Stuart Tinkler had to satisfy himself with third place on countback and also bagged his customary near pin.
In the B flight, Jimmy Carr made a long-awaited return to form with yet another 35 points, followed by Les Hall on, you guessed it, 35 points. PJ Redmond playing his first game of the year was third on 33 points. It must be some kind of club record to have five of the six winners and place getters all on 35 points,
Richard Baldotto, who was identified as one to watch last week, did find himself in the winners’ circle today with a third place in B flight with a very modest 29 points.
Results:
A Flight (0-17.3)
1st – Colin Greig (9) 35 oco
2nd – Andy Brady (17) 35 oco
3rd – Stuart Tinkler (14) 35 points
B Flight (17.4+)
1st – Jimmy Carr (18) 35 oco
2nd – Les Hall (21) 35 points
3rd – P J Redman (27) 33 points
Near Pins: Stuart Tinkler, Andy Brady, Ken Davidson, Mashi Kaneta