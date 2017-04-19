Here comes the judge

by Peter Grey
Silky Oak
With only a dozen golfers it was game on! Everybody was set for the challenge ahead taking on Silky Oak. This can be a sometime daunting Silky Oak golf course with its water carries this tends to play on golfers minds. All was peaceful as we made our way to the course, some would say the atmosphere was a little eerie as anticipation kept some quiet as if preparations for the day had begun.
For those that have not played at this course, I will explain a few things. The first hole has a 150 yard carry (over the water) off the white tees. It makes the first shot of the day a little daunting for many, golfers are confronted with the fact that there are several holes ahead, with similar water carries!
Well it was The Judge (Eric Black) that set the pace having played a few decent games so far this journey. Today was set up to be his, and it was. He returned 39 points to win the day with a bit of comfort up his sleeve. Keith Buchanan took second spot on the podium with Cavin Kenyon filling third spot, beating Steve Younger and JJ Harney (on a count back)
Results:
1st – Eric Black (14) 39 points
2nd – Keith Buchanan (16) 36 points
3rd – Cavin Kenyon (18) 35 points
NTP’S
3rd – Keith Buchanan
8th – Roy Dayton
14th – Steve Younger
16th – JJ Harney
Long First Putt
9th – Cavin Kenyon
18th – Keith Buchanan
On returning to The Swan, we welcomed back Cavin Kenyon, joining us yet again. We then bid farewell to JC Lhoste who is leaving us till April. Good luck, JC, and travel safe.
D-For the Charity Dog was once again the recipient of generous golfer’s handouts, with almost all players giving something toward the funds raised by the Growling Swan golf bar for the less advantaged in Pattaya.
The Growling Swan is a “friendly” golf outlet and caters for and encourages all golfers young and old, male or female to have a hit on any of our weekly outings. We generally play Mondays and Thursdays at one of the many fine golf courses in and around Pattaya. Contact Peter Grey if you are interested in playing on 086 150 3086.