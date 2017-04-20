John Edwards is first in greeting The Fleet!

by Peter Grey
Plutaluang
Twenty golfers ventured out to greet
The Admiral and take on the challenge of Plutaluang, north and west nines from the yellow tees. Weather was on our side; sun
was out and a slight breeze kept the mercury down.
The course was in tip top condition and as usual the course was busy with quite a lot of golfers enjoying not only the great course that it is but the great price that we are charged. The greens have become a lot slicker than in the past, but played reasonably true considering the constant heavy traffic.
As per usual, the gnarly crabgrass lies took their toll on most of the field.
Two flights today catering for today’s numbers. A-flight saw John Edwards take first (by the countback system) with Keith Buchanan being the unlucky golfer losing the countback. Coming in third and again getting thru on a countback was Denis Steele.
B-flight saw Frank Riley come up trumps yet again, talking about leaving the best to last, well done, mate, it is always the cream that rises to the top. Second saw Tony Cook greeting the judges with Cavin Kenyon filling third spot.
Results:
A Grade (0-17)
1st – John Edwards (16) 41 points.c/b
2nd – Keith Buchanan ((16) 41 points
3rd – Denis Steele (12) 38 points
B Grade (18 + )
1st – Frank Riley (23) 41 points
2nd – Tony Cook (27) 37 points
3rd – Cavin Kenyon (18) 35 points
NTP’s
N3 – JJ Harney
N6 – Rod Weeks
W3 – JJ Harney
W8 – Rod Weeks
Long Putt:
N9 – Eric Black
W9 – JJ Harney
Back at The Swan, we welcomed back John Edwards, Colm Lawlor, Glenn Henriksen, Rod Weekes and Gary Barker. Then we had to say goodbye Frank Riley, Eric Black, both returning to Australia, and Gerri Crilly also heading to Australia to do some business. We wish you all safe journeys. Travel safe.
D-for, our charity collector, snaffled many donations and the players and patrons are thanked for their continued generosity. The donations go to the needy children of Pattaya.
The GS is a friendly golf outlet and welcomes golfers of all persuasions. We generally play on Mondays and Thursdays at any one of the fine courses around Pattaya. For some serious golf with a dash of fun, contact Peter Grey for bookings or any information on 086 150 3086.