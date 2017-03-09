Just like Bastille Day, J.C Lhoste Storms to the front!

by Peter Grey
Treasure Hill
Another perfect sultry day greeted us, and with an easier than normal bus trip, we teed up off the yellow markers before scheduled time. Probably the first time that we have witnessed Treasure Hill a little on the dry side. Still playing at a very good price this course is still worth the journey.
Once again, our compliments are extended to the management of Treasure Hill GC who oversee a fantastic course and have made it available until the end of August at the very good rate of 1,050 baht including g/f, caddie and cart. Well done indeed!
With a small field we played one flight only with J.C Lhoste playing to win his first game at the Swan. His 36 points (with 20 from the back 9) gave him the nod (via the countback system) from Mike Johns. Another countback separated 3rd and 4th with Alex Field getting the nod over Sal Brizzi.
Results:
1st – J. C Lhoste (28) 36 points c/b
2nd – Mick Johns (16) 36 points c/b
3rd – Alex Field (16) 35 points c/b
4th – SalBrizzi (4) 35 points c/b
NTP’s:
2 Bill Steinman
6 Tiziano Dal Pastro
13 Bill Steinman
17 Glenn Smith
Long First Putt:
9 Patrick Poussier
18 Tiziano Dal Pastro
Back at The Growling Swan, D-For ran amongst all the punters, he accepted many donations and the players are thanked for their continued contributions to assist the needy children of Pattaya.
For serious golfing with a dash of fun, the Growling Swan welcomes golfers of all persuasions. We generally play on Mondays and Thursdays at any one of the fine courses around Pattaya. Contact Peter Grey for bookings or any information on 086 1503 086.