by Jeff Wylie
Phoenix Gold Lakes and Ocean
The last Wednesday of the month rolled around, with a good turnout of 126 players, which included 12 ladies, for the third PAGS Tournament of 2017. The Lakes and Ocean combination at Phoenix Gold was the test for the day. The course condition overall continues to improve, and despite a heavy downpour, with associated electrical activity, after an hour or so the course was in good playable condition.
The outstanding players of the day were Todd Doss who picked up the low gross with 73, to go with his maximum two technical prizes, while Graham Beaumont and David Lohman figured in their flight prizes with a technical to boot. Jason Barnett, Steve Truelove and Magnus Svantesson picked up their maximum of two technical prizes. The opportunity for technical prizes is an attraction of the PAGS tournaments, with prizes on each hole, several holes offering two and more prizes across flights, genders and age groups.
Rob Kelly (10) was this month’s A flight winner with a respectable score of 41 points, ahead of Dennis Steele (14) with 39, as he edged David Lohman (14) into third after a countback went to the last six holes, Dennis winning 12/11.
Martin Kempton (15) won the B flight, for handicaps 15 to 19, with 41 points, after his back 9 of 25 relegated Jari Laakonen (17) with his back 9 of 22. Graham Beaumont (15) got third spot, no countback required, with a solid 40 points.
The C flight (20 -) winner required no countbacks this month with Dave Belton (20) the clear winner with a day’s best of 46 points while Kevin Johnson (22) beat Sami Sarajarvi (21) on countback 22/17 on the back 9, after both signed for a creditable 42 points.
The ladies’ winner was clear cut, however, with a smaller contingent turning out this month. The winner was Nantaporn Rukkid (13) scoring an outstanding 44 points, proving that her recent practice is paying dividends, well done, Nat.
The social side of the PAGS tournaments, the prize presentation at Hemingways Jomtien, continued its high standard, as golfers, family and friends got together to support all the prize winners of the day, while enjoying the abundance of tucker served up by Dave and his crew.
April’s tournament is at Phoenix Gold on Tuesday, April 25. Early registration with Shane on 085 945 9689 is recommended to ensure your preferred tee time.