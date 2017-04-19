PSC Tropical Golf from BJ’s

by Derek Brook
Khao Kheow (Stableford)
The permanent on our schedule and usually the first Tuesday of the month we visit this top class course. This may be the start of the ‘low season’ but we still had six groups who stood on the first tee as we proceeded to tee off on the A nine.
The test for the day was to be the A & B nines, I believe the original nines, but there is also a C nine and whichever two you play is in the lap of the Gods, unless you book certain nines before you go. I think that the A & B combination is the best and not many would argue with it.
So off we went on a really fine, if hot, day. Many reading this will have played the course and know how difficult it can be. One bad shot and you will be in trouble for the hole and big scores are everywhere. This is a very well designed course by a master course designer and not to be taken lightly at your peril. On the day the weather was, as said, hot, so suntan lotion was well used by most.
The course itself was long on the day as we had some rain in the last few days, but was a pleasure to play with clear fairways, tough rough and fast tricky fairways. So we had a typical day at Khao Kheow, fair but tough.
The facilities in the clubhouse here are excellent, in fact the only complaint I have, and I did hear someone also comment this day, is that the restaurant is at the top of a flight of stairs that after a tough round can be a struggle for those with a few years under their belt. And if that is the only complaint we are doing well! Incidentally, some years ago I used to book this course simply because the Khao Kheow beef was simply excellent. However, progress, is a funny thing.
Back at BJ’s, it was soon time for the results. In the A flight, 0 to 17, the winner was Landis Brooks with 36 points, and the only player to shoot his handicap. In second was Paul Weatherley with 35 points and in third was Mashi Kaneta with 34 points.
In the B flight the winner was Andy Murphy with 34 points ahead of a three way countback on 32 points that saw Gordon Clegg in second, Dick Warberg in third and Derek Brook just missing out.
However in the best front nine the winner was Derek Brook with 18 points and the best back nine was Charlie Sykes with 18 points. Then like snow on a hot day the players just melted away until only the ‘organisers’ were there to enjoy the peace and quiet and a few cold ones. T.T.F.N.
Near Pin: Gerd Riedler, Mashi, Charlie Sykes and Dick Warberg