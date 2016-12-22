by Derek Brook
Plutaluang West and South
Sunday Golf at Tropical is starting to gain interest so a write-up was probably appropriate. Seems golfers are interested in good priced weekend golf.
Eight of us headed out from BJ’s for the 9 am tee off. We got away on time and the course was in great condition and certainly worth 1,450 baht green fee, caddie, and shared cart for a Sunday.
Plutaluang used to be one of those courses you play in high season due to high rates elsewhere, but not anymore… it’s a nice course in its own right. Recently we have played all four 9s. Was always an interesting layout and now it’s in great condition.
Winner of the day was Deryl Neufeld with 37 points off a 23 course HCP and second Tom Marshall with 35 points off a 7 HCP.
It was Deryl’s last game for a while as he is heading back to work for a month, but he can’t wait to get back. A fitting farewell present.