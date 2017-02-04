“The Viper” strikes as “The Bear Fights” on

by Lois Lane
Crystal Bay
It was 24 golfers that had chosen to take on Crystal Bay Golf Club on this fine Pattaya morning.
According to all reports the track was in fine nick, plenty of run, the greens played true and more importantly no threat of rain.
Everyone eagerly boarded the buses on time and not a word was heard as I believe that some were looking to catch up on some sleep that was missed the night before.
The weather was hot, however a stiff breeze granted all some welcome relief from the heat. We played from the yellow tees which (as we knew) produced some good scores. We played B and C nines!
With two divisions, we played A flight zero to 18 and B flight 19 plus.
A flight saw the viper, Mark Stapleton, return the best score of the day with a very good score of 42 points, followed closely by Colm Lawlor with Mashi Kaneta taking out third posy.
B flight had another great score returned by the bear, Mick Wilks, coming in with his best score at The Swan, 41 points. Second was Shane Young (a few shots behind) with Allan Ray filling third spot.
Results:
A Grade (0 – 18 H/C)
1st – Mark Stapleton (18) 42 points
2nd – Colm Lawlor (15) 41 points
3rd – MashiKaneta (16) 40 points
B Grade (19 – 36 H/C)
1st – Mick Wilks (27) 41 points
2nd – Shane Young (27) 37 points
3rd – Allan Ray (28) 35 points
NTP’S
B4 – D-For
B6 – JJ Harney
C4 – JJ Harney
B7 – James O’Sullivan
LFP’S
B9 – Glenn Smith
C9 – Shane Young
Back at the Growling Swan, our host, Peter Grey (who didn’t play today as he reckons this course is his nemesis), welcomed back Mark Pearson and bid a fond farewell to Allan Ray a good mate to us all. Travel safe mate no vegemite required next trip
Alex Field took D-for “The Charity toy dog” around the throng and collected more baht for charity.
