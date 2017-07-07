by Cassa
Bangpra
Twenty seven players made the trek to the Bangpra golf course and were blessed with good weather for today’s round.
Most of the group took advantage of the “free” vouchers which were sitting on the check- in desk counter. Some players who had already paid the full price (unaware of the vouchers) rushed back in from the practice putting green and claimed their refund!
These vouchers presented an unbelievable price of 350 baht for green fees, caddie and cart and created an absolute buzz of excited chatter in the locker rooms and out on the course! That was until word floated about, some hours later, that in fact the vouchers had to be paid for. Despite this, it was still great value at 1,050 baht for all of the above mentioned.
The course was in good condition, however the greens were slow having not been cut due to overnight rains.
It was Wan Bainbridge who took home the chocolates with 39 points, followed closely by Cairns visitor George McEwan and his mate Stuart Rifkin with 38 points apiece. Others in the run-down included Nat 35 points, Paul Hack 33 points and Dave Neal 32 points.
Back at the Growling Swan, our host Peter Grey apologized to all for the voucher mix up but reiterated that it was still good value for money.
Peter went on to welcome Dick and Wan Bainbridge and then proceeded to farewell Glen Gsberts, George McEwan, Marco and Dave Neal.
Results:
A Grade (0 – 18 Handicap)
1st – George Mcewan (15) 38 points (Count Back)
2nd – Stuart Rifkin (15) 38 points
3rd – Nat (12) 35 points
4th – Paul Hack (13) 33 points
B Grade (19 – 36 Handicap)
1st – Wan Bainbridge (29) 39 points
2nd – Dave Neal (24) 32 points
3rd – Rona Curungay (18) 30 points
4th – Glenn Smith (27) 27 points
NTP’S
2nd – Mashi
8th – Paul Smith
12th – Rona
17th – D-For
LFP’s
9th – Patrick Poussiers
18th – Paul Hack
D-FOR the charity dog was passed around by Alex Field and all players and patrons of the Growling Swan are once again thanked for their kindness in donating to this worthy cause, which benefits those far less fortunate in and around Pattaya.
Later in the evening Rugby League fans were delighted when two legends of the game arrived with a friend of theirs to visit their buddy Steve Younger. Greg (Turtle) Conescu (Australian International hooker) and Wally (Gator) Fullerton Smith (Australian International second rower) were made very welcome and boosted the evenings take considerably!
For serious golfing with compulsory sledging, the Growling Swan welcomes golfers of all persuasions. We generally play on Mondays and Thursdays at any one of the fine courses around Pattaya. Contact Peter Grey for bookings or any information on 086 1503 086.