AccorHotels Pattaya blood donation at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

AccorHotels Pattaya employees and discerned donors gathered at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G for a great cause with Thai Red Cross.
Welcomed by GM Sophon Vongchatchainont (middle), AccorHotels Group Pattaya has recently joined together at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G on the occasion of blood donation. The blood donation has been an on-going activity amongst AccorHotels Group as it’s another act to support the community and give back to the society, under the movement in AccorHotels worldwide call Planet 21. Quarterly in Pattaya, the blood donation host will circle around the AccorHotels in Pattaya city as this time at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G.
There werere 95 donors including Accorhotels Pattaya employees and community donors.