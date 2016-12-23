Amari and Chula Love Earth campaign raises e-waste awareness

Amari representatives led by David Cumming (third from right), vice president and area general manager, Bangkok, Onyx Hospitality Group, hand over e-waste products collected from hotel staff and their families to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sutha Khaodhiar (third from left), director of Chulalongkorn University’s Center of Excellence on Hazardous Substance Management (HSM), as part of the “Amari and Chula Love Earth” Campaign. All of the e-waste collected will be professionally managed by TES-AMM Thailand, a specialist in technology deployment, recovery, re-marketing, and recycling.
A joint campaign between Amari hotels and resorts across Thailand and Chulalongkorn University’s Center of Excellence on Hazardous Substance Management, “Amari and Chula Love Earth” aims at raising public awareness on the importance of proper disposal and recycling of electronic waste such as old digital cameras, notebooks, mobile phones, batteries and chargers.
The campaign also includes educational sessions in Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Samui, Krabi and Phuket by HSM for hotel staff, on the detrimental impact to human health and the environment resulting from improper disposal and handling of e-waste.