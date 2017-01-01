Amari Phuket organises “Dreams Come True” CSR project

In this season of sharing, Amari Phuket is organising a CSR project named, “Dreams Come True”, to invite the support of others by selling Christmas cards in order to create a little magical experience for some underprivileged local children. Designed by the students of Baan Huay Muang Border Patrol Police School in Chumporn Province, 82 cards are hanging on a Christmas tree in the lobby of Amari Phuket. Each card is currently for sale at 250 baht.
After the project is finished in January 2017, Amari Phuket representatives will visit Baan HuayMuang Border Patrol Police School to donate some gifts and organise a special activity for the children to enjoy a memorable and festive season in which their dreams come true.
“Dreams Come True” is an initiative of Baht for a Better Life, and is managed by Amari and The Mosaic Collection. The programme provides educational assistance to underprivileged children in Thailand and is supported by ONYX Hospitality Group Foundation.
For more information, contact 07 634 0106 to 14 extension 84, or email [email protected]