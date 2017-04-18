Asia DMC launches ‘Roots and Fruits’ campaign to celebrate 20 years by giving back to nature

Following 20 years of successful operations in Southeast Asia, HG Foundation and ASIA DMC are celebrating the achievements of their parent company and marking the beginning of HG Holdings’ expansion into multiple destinations throughout Asia with a tree-planting campaign across the nine countries where the company currently operates.
The campaign will see the concurrent planting of hundreds of fruit trees across remote, socially deprived areas, with the aim of providing a new, sustainable resource for communities in need.
The ‘Roots and Fruits’ campaign represents the beginning of a new era for HG Holdings, with its imminent expansion linked to positive moves into sustainability, social responsibility through the recently launched HG Foundation.
The Roots and Fruits campaign represents an approach that involves HG Holdings and the HG foundation working together to initiate projects using funds raised by charitable initiatives introduced through the company’s subsidiaries: ASIA DMC, Bhaya Cruises, Sens Asia, Gotadi and HG Aviation.
The tree-planting campaign is also representative of the HG foundation’s dual-purpose carbon offset programme, an innovative strategy to incorporate social responsibility and ensure that operations promote sustainable travel and tourism while also creating micro-economies in destinations where socio-economic development is sorely lacking.
HG Holdings has announced a target of 2020 to achieve carbon neutral status and committed to socially responsible operations in at least 20 areas throughout the region.
“Sustainable tourism in Southeast Asia is no longer something companies can choose to ignore,” stated Tran Thanh Nam, CEO of HG Holdings. “HG Holdings and our subsidiaries are dedicated to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. We are keen to play a positive role in the future of Asian tourism.” ASIA DMC’s CSR initiatives will launch in destinations across Indochina, expanding into Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia in the middle of this year. By the end of 2017, the company also aims to partner with operators in Australia and New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States to rollout further initiatives in all these popular tourist destinations.
“As we celebrate 20 years of success we also want to establish a sustainable base for our on-going achievements,” added Cheveux. “This has inspired us to focus on and commit to socially responsible, sustainable operations as an integral part of our upcoming expansion.”