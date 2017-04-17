Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok instructs basic flower arrangement

Wim N.M. Fagel (6th left), general manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, recently led the hotel’s florists to instruct the basic flower arrangement for seniors, on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2017, at Public Health Center 17 in Prachaniwet district.
The event was designed to educate flower arrangement for the elderly, and to follow up on the hotel’s latest environmental and social responsibilities.
Seen in the photo from left to right were Pimolsri Pootrakul (4th left), secretary of the Elderly People’s Association; Waliapan Pornsakulrat (5th left), president of the Elderly People’s Association; Wim N.M. Fagel (6th left) and Ladda Sopee (7th left), vice president of the Elderly People’s Association.