Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok instructs massage lessons for seniors

Wim N.M. Fagel (standing row: 10th left), general manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, together with Tipawan Supapakdee (standing row: 12th left), director of human resources and Pradapporn Chantaworaluck (standing row: 9th left), public relations manager, recently attended a health awareness event to instruct massage lesson for seniors at Public Health Center 17 in the Prachaniwet district.
The event, which included the hotel’s spa therapists, was designed to educate and highlight the benefits of massage for the elderly, and to follow up on the hotel’s latest environmental and social responsibilities.