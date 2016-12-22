Chevrolet and One World Play Project bring learning and play to Thai children

Chevrolet Sales Thailand brought much cheer and fun to children in Nakhon Pathom when they donated books and 500 Chevrolet-branded One World Futbols to 25 schools within the province.
Working together with its local dealership, Chevrolet Chor Erawan Nakhon Pathom, Chevrolet Thailand organized Chevrolet Play for Dream CSR activity to support Thai youths with the donation of Chevrolet-branded indestructible One World Futbals, books and educational tools. The donations will help provide sporting skills, support reading habits and promote education in general.
Speaking at the dealership, Wail Farghaly, managing director of GM Thailand and Chevrolet Sales Thailand, highlighted, “Play is a fundamental human activity that can inspire children and adults alike. Thanks to the support offered by Chevrolet Chor Erawan Nakhon Pathom, we are able to engage with young students today, fuelling their ingenuity and imagination for the future of Thailand”.
Chevrolet has invested in “Driving a Better Tomorrow”, the company’s CSR program aimed at creating smarter, healthier and safer communities.
To date, Chevrolet has donated more than 24,000 One World Futbols in Thailand through its partnership with One World Play Project, and also spearheaded a child safety campaign, donated vehicles to vocational institutions and initiated environmental conservation projects. The overarching idea of Chevrolet’s CSR programs is to give back to the communities within which the automaker operates.
At the event, schoolchildren were treated to an up-close-and-personal view of the new Chevrolet Colorado as Karun Khiaothongnoi and Prapas Bunpen, two customers from Chevrolet Chor Erawan Nakhon Pathom took delivery of the keys to brand new pickup truck in the presence of executives from Chevrolet Sales Thailand. Awed by the vehicle’s striking color, rugged design and sleek lines, many children went forth to pose for photographs with the truck.