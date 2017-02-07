Chevrolet provides flood relief in Southern Thailand

In response to the heaviest flooding in 10 years in southern Thailand, Chevrolet Sales Thailand along with its dealers embarked on a disaster relief mission to assist victims.
The mission included a number of initiatives to help those in need, starting with emergency assistance. A convoy of 10 vehicles, including Chevrolet Colorados and Trailblazers, delivered more than 1,200 survival kits directly to people impacted by the flooding.
Leading the convoy was Vanchana Unakul, general director of General Motors Thailand, and over 20 GM and Chevrolet employees. They teamed up with V.S.R. Autosales Co., Ltd. and Chevrolet Nakorn Si Thammarat to make the deliveries.
The convoy visited the districts of Pakpranang, Praprom, Chienyai and Chalerm Prakiat. They handed out the survival kits, which consisted of medicine, a garment, underwear, socks and other necessities.
“In these difficult times, our heart goes out to the families affected by the massive floods,” said Unakul. “Through the flood relief program, we are committed to support our Thai neighbors and help those suffering.”
The objective of the program is to simply help those in need which is aligned with GM and Chevrolet core values to serve and develop community where it operates worldwide. Chevrolet Sales Thailand and members of its dealership network have been working continuously to create a better community through various CSR projects including emergency assistance.
Chevrolet has also launched a special service campaign to support its customers impacted by the flooding and help them get their vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible. In collaboration with seven dealers in the flooded areas – including Chansiri Auto Sales Co., Ltd. (Chevrolet Trang), CMM Motor Co., Ltd. (Chevrolet Chumporn), V.S.R. Autosales Co., Ltd. (Chevrolet Surat Thani, Chevrolet Nakorn Si Thammarat and Chevrolet Tong Song), V.S.T. Autosales (2002) Co., Ltd. (Chevrolet Krabi) and Thai Thana Prachuab Co., Ltd. (Chevrolet Prachuab Kirikhan) – the campaign is offering a free 30-point inspection and a 30 percent discount on parts for Chevrolet customers whose vehicles are affected by the flooding. The campaign will run through February 28.