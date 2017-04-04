Holiday Inn Pattaya organizes Corporate Social Responsibility

Holiday Inn Pattaya organize corporate social responsibility activity at Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center Pattaya.
Regarding to support the social development and well-being of Pattaya’s community, Holiday Inn Pattaya led by Kate Gerits, area general manager – Holiday Inn Express, Bangkok and general manager, Holiday Inn Pattaya together with management team supported children at Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center, Pattaya (Baan Kru Ja). This project aims to bring healthy and happiness to children by tree planting, house knockdown, painting plant pot and donating equipments needed as total value of 15,000 baht.