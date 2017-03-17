Onyx continues to strengthen the foundation for the better future of underprivileged Thai youth

Onyx Hospitality Group led by CEO Peter Henley (second from left), recently handed over a financial contribution worth 100,000 baht through the Baht for a Better Life (BBL) programme under Onyx Hospitality Group Foundation to Stephanie des Arts-Loup (centre), founder of Pimali Hospitality Training Centre, to support underprivileged young Thai students of the Centre on the occasion of its first anniversary celebration in NongKhai province.
Established in NongKhai province and officially launched on February 5, 2016, the Pimali Hospitality Training Centre aims to provide underprivileged young Thais with better employment opportunities and a sustainable future. Locally adapted from the EHL Smile Association of the Ecolehôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland, the curriculum of the centre covers both practical and theoretical training, inclusive of kitchen and F&B services, room division, and general knowledge, such as English and life skills. Based on the principle of learning-by-doing in a realistic environment, the centre is composed of three building units, which are the training and administrative centre, the restaurant and kitchen, and four guest bungalows.
As one of the main partners and sponsors, Onyx Hospitality Group provides financial support through the Onyx Hospitality Group Foundation, and provides consultancy on the construction, procurement process review, HR process, and internship programmes at Onyx hotels. Future initiatives include an annual scholarship grant to support the students and the introduction of volunteer coaching by the Onyx Hospitality Group’s executives and team members. As a Thai-owned regional hospitality provider, Onyx is proud of the partnership, which will not only help alleviate poverty, but also develop talent for the Thai hospitality industry.