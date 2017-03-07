Pattaya St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2017

by Derek Franklin
The Pattaya St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its seventh year, will be taking place as it does every year on the afternoon of the 17th of March; this year, 2017, it will be on a Friday afternoon.
Due to the passing of His Majesty the late King, the Parade will this year be more subdued than previous years, and will pay respects to a much loved and much missed monarch.
This year the organizers will welcome His Excellency Brendan Rogers, ambassador at the embassy of Ireland in Bangkok, who will join the parade for the first time.
The new mayor of Pattaya, Police Major General Anan Charoenchasri, has also been invited, as have several former mayors accompany the ambassador on the parade and also join together to pay respects to the late King.
As usual the parade will start at Alcazar Theatre on Second Road, then make
its way down Soi 4, along Beach Road to the finish line at School No. 8, on South Pattaya Road.
The parade each year raises much needed funds for the Father Ray Foundation, Pattaya’s largest charitable organization that currently cares for and educates 850 underprivileged children and students with disabilities, and many of them will be taking part in the Parade.
Don’t forget, Friday the 17th of March, the entertainment will start at Alcazar Theatre at 3:00pm. Organizers are asking for people to arrive early to welcome the ambassador who will give a short speech before the start of the parade at 3:45pm.