Ramayana Water Park treats disadvantaged kids

Ramayana Water Park, ranked 3rd best water park in Asia on TripAdvisor, organized a fun-filled day for 90 disadvantaged children from the Jingjai Foundation recently.
The kids spent a “splashtastic” time exploring Ramayana Water Park, including its Aquasplash zone, a large area specifically designed for the very young (6 months to 6 years), featuring soft flooring, water jets and sprinklers. Those with a little more adventure visited Aquaplay, which has a range of colourful water slides designed for children aged 3 to 14 years old. All zones at Ramayana Water Park have been designed with the utmost safety and security in mind. After working up an appetite playing on all the rides and attractions, the children also enjoyed a delicious lunch.
Ramayana organizes monthly CSR projects. Interested organizations that want to be a part of a future Ramayana CSR project, contact 033-005-929