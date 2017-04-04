Tata Motors donates Xenon to Bann Mae Ki School in Chiangmai to help transport children to school

Karanjit Rosha (center-right), head of sales and marketing, Tata Motors (Thailand) Limited, together with Rattanakorn Siriratana (4th right), managing director of Chiangmai Motor Sales 99 & Service Co., Ltd., present a 2.2L Single Cab Tata Xenon to Sompong Rukpracha (4th left), director of Baan Mae Ki School, and fellow teachers and students of Baan Mae Ki School.
Tata Motors (Thailand) Limited has donated a Tata Xenon to Baan Mae Ki School to be used as the main transportation for students to travel safely through 100 kilometers of mountainous terrain. The Baan Mae Ki School is situated in Chai Prakan district in Chiang Mai province, bordering closely with Chiang Rai. The school’s need for a transport service is acute and students usually travel for hours to enter Chiang Mai.
“We are pleased to donate a Tata Xenon to the Baan Mae Ki School in Chiang Mai,” said Sanjay Mishra, chief executive officer, Tata Motors (Thailand) Limited. “Tata Motors continues to be committed to building relationships where we do business, and continuously support the development of youth in Thailand. Tata aims to improve nutrition, health, and education in Thailand. Recently, we have made a donation of sports equipment to children to help improve their health and sports skills – TATA Motors aims to develop our business while sustainable supporting Thai society.”