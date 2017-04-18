WHA Group gives five million baht sponsorship to Rayong Football Club

Hemaraj Land and Development Plc., a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL., handed over a five million baht contribution to the Rayong Football Club. This donation affirms Hemaraj’s active participation and continuing commitment to youth-oriented programs in the local community.
Hemaraj Land and Development executives Sunthorn Kongsunthornkitkul (3rd right), Hemaraj’s advisor and Rakphol Kangnoy (2nd right), director – industrial estate operation, present the contribution to Rayong Football Club officers Daeshathorn Roobraekha (center left), chairman; Adul Niyomsaman (4th left), vice chairman, Pramote Chantamit (2nd left), team manager and Sanith Buddhasank (3rd left), head of Nonglalok Subdistrict Administrative Organization.