PHUKET RAJABHAT UNIVERSITY STUDENTS MEET AMARI PHUKET’S PROFESSIONAL HOTELIERS

The Amari Phuket team, led by Pierre-Andre Pelletier, Regional Vice-President, Operations – Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives (front row, third from right) gave a warm welcome to a group of students from Phuket Rajabhat University during their visit for a special lecture on hospitality. The students are studying Tourism and Hospitality Management (International Programme) at the Faculty of Management Sciences. The head of each department spoke to the students about how to be a professional hotelier. The students also learnt how staff at Amari Phuket perform to place the hotel amongst the best in delivering great hospitality on Phuket island.