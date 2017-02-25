10 Women Body Parts That Men Love (It’s Not What You Think)

If you’ve ever wondered exactly what body parts of a woman are the most appealing to men, we’ve got it down to a science!
Emphasizing your femininity by paying attention to the fine details (which you’ll learn about in this article) plays big a role in your overall appearance and splendid charm.
1. Your Smile
Not only is a smile worth a million words, it bestows warmth and an air of welcoming.
Men love a beautiful smile, as it not only brightens up your entire face, but it also alleviates any awkward intimidation a man might feel.
Scowling or frowning will get you a big zero, no matter how beautiful you might be.
2. Lips
Overall, men love nice full lips on a woman. Kissing someone with full lips seems to make a difference with some men and seems to offer an intimate nature.
Having said that however, some men claimed it is the tongue that made the overall difference.
3. Breasts
Let’s face it, breasts were, are and always will be a major attraction with men. They like to stare, touch, put them in their mouths and use them as pillows.
Size truly doesn’t matter; just the fact that you have them drives men nuts!
4. Butt
Guys love a nice-looking butt, no matter what… Whether it is in those tight fitting jeans or in shorts. So exercise that booty! Men like a nice firm butt over a flabby one!
5. Hair
Men love beautiful, shiny hair as well. And they do seem to prefer long hair over short hair, because of the way it sways and how they can run their hands through it.
6. Skin
Smooth, soft skin is so feminine and wonderful to the touch. In those intimate moments, men love the feel of a woman’s skin. Beautiful skin also radiates a healthy glow.
7. Legs
Whether you have long legs or short legs, men love well-proportioned, sexy legs. Not necessarily muscular, just nicely toned and tanned.
8. Hips
Nicely-shaped hips are a big turn-on for men as well.
Some of the preferences are pear-shaped, rounded and heart-shaped, especially in those low-rise jeans!
9. Back & Stomach
A flat stomach, firm back, beautiful skin and nicely shaped hips are a huge draw in those low-rise jeans.
A firm back is truly sexy in those backless dresses. Although we cannot see our backs, don’t kid yourself; a firm well-toned back is a big turn-on.
10. Eyes
Beautiful eyes are enchanting and mesmerizing. The color, shape and size play a vital role in a man’s taste. Eyes are the most expressive part of our bodies and can convey any number of messages.
