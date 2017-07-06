5 Ways To Get Over Your Ex-Boyfriend (In Very Little Or No Time At All!)

Gone are the good old days when it was easy to get over your ex-boyfriend. It was actually quite simple: burn their pictures, avoid their hangouts, and sit back and relax watching your favorite movies to block him out of your mind.
Unfortunately, it’s more complicated today, because of social networks like Twitter and Facebook that constantly update what is going on in his life on a regular basis. Your smartphone probably has endless pictures of you and him together, along with your favorite songs. If you have iTunes, you probably have a playlist. All of these things add up to constant reminders that you are no longer together, causing you pain every single day.
There are actually five ways that you can overcome all these digital reminders, strategies that will help give you peace of mind really fast.
1. Start Flirting With Other Guys Again
More than likely, if you have a lot of social connections, there are probably other guys that you can hang out with. Start flirting with them again, as it will help you to forget the ex-boyfriend the more you do it.
Think of this as a type of freedom, a breaking of the chains. You can now flirt with whoever you want! Call them up, text them, and be sure to tell everyone of them you are now back on the market, and that the other guy is gone.
2. Start Laughing!
One of the hardest things to do after a breakup is to actually start laughing again. If you force yourself to laugh, or do something that makes you laugh, all that sadness will start to melt away.
Put in some CDs with comedians that are ripping jokes, or watch movies that are really funny. Go out with friends and have a good time. Anything to get you giggling like you used, before he came along.
Pretty soon, you’re going to realize how fun life is without him, and how much you really didn’t need him in your life at all.
3. No More Contact
One of the most important things you can do is stop having all contact with this individual all together. It may be difficult, but it’s something you have to do.
If they are on your Facebook account, or there is a number on your cell phone, you need to delete it as soon as possible. This includes any type of Internet chat software like Skype. All contact must be severed.
4. Don’t Hang out With His Friends
More than likely, you have a lot of friends that are the same as your ex-boyfriend. You need to try to stay away from them as much as possible, making a point to be with your own friends only.
When you see his friends, it will only remind you of him. They will try to strike up conversations with you, and that will make it more painful as you remember the relationship that you once had.
5. Remove All Remnants of Your Ex-Boyfriend
If you happen to have things remaining from the relationship, which could be anything from an old letter, to a ring that he may have given you, you need to get rid of all of these items.
Out of sight literally is out of mind. Anything that you see of his will remind you of him and what once was, which is why you need to get rid of all physical items that were from him as soon as you can.
Breaking up with someone, especially a boyfriend, is something that can be very difficult to do. Especially if the relationship was strong, you’ll need to do more to try and eliminate him from your thoughts.
However, by using the tips that we’ve just shared with you this article, you will be able to completely break free from your ex-boyfriend and get over him (and the past relationship you’ve had with him) in very little or no time at all!
