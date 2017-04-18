How To Rekindle A Relationship: 5 Ways To Help You Start Falling In Love (With Your Partner) All Over Again

The honeymoon may have been relegated to a warm memory but that shouldn’t be the death knell for maintaining a little romance. Rekindle the flame by connecting with your partner and bring back some of the passion that brought you close together in the first place.
Use these five simple tips to restore your relationship back to the passion and harmony you know you once felt for each other:
1. Take A Break
Years spent together can stifle even the most loving of relationships if you don’t occasionally explore new ways to connect and have fun together. One of the best ways to re-connect is to escape from the day-to-day drudgery and take a break from the usual routine. Try visiting a foreign country to discover a new culture. You will more than likely learn new things about each other as well.
Can’t afford a holiday? Then why not try camping? The outdoor environment and fresh air can breathe new life into your relationship while leaving you both feeling relaxed and refreshed.
2. Attentive Listening
After spending a few years together, our communication habits can take a turn for the worse. As an example, the usual question of how your day went is asked because of an ingrained habit rather than any legitimate interest. The situation degenerates into partners talking at each other rather than to each other.
Start actively listening to what your partner has to say. Use eye contact and show your attentiveness by asking relevant questions. Communication in a relationship is a vital component for ensuring it stays strong, even after many years together.
3. Pay A Compliment
These are not meant to be cursory empty compliments but instead should be the genuine article. Empty compliments are very easy to spot so you should ensure that you are striving to make your spouse feel important, wanted, and needed. Smile and be positive and tell him or her every day that you were meant to be together.
4. Be Intimate
There’s a very real difference between physical intimacy and sex so you should make a point of knowing exactly what it is. Many couples mistakenly feel they are maintaining their intimacy simply because they still regularly engage in sex.
It’s the little things that often matter the most, such as a quick hug, or holding hands while shopping. These are acts of true intimacy and they help keep the memory of the early days of the relationship alive and well. It can also be something as simple as watching a movie together while wrapped in each other’s arms.
5. Spend Time Together
Contrary to what some people think waiting at the mechanic together, hanging out the washing together, or visiting the park with the kids is not quality time spent together – at least not the relationship building time you need to bolster the relationship.
Real quality time spent together is where you and your partner are doing something you both enjoy as leisure, and not one of the many daily chores. Chores are not looked upon favorably and tend to be avoided. If you turn your relationship into one then you should expect the same results.
