Ideas to surprise your husband: 5 Things you can do that’ll bring a smile to his face

There’s nothing like the drudgery of routine to put out the fires in a relationship – especially after you have a few years of marriage under your belt.
Keep the passion alive with a random romantic gesture to let your husband know why you spend your life with him, and why you fell in love with him in the first place.
These are just a few of the little things you can do to light up your husband’s face, as well as help build a stronger foundation for you relationship to stand on.
1. Repair His Worn Out Treasures
A watch given to him by his grandfather or his dad’s old leather jacket may have seen better days. Whatever it is, show him you love him by restoring something he treasures so much. He’ll forever appreciate the gesture for your thoughtfulness and understanding.
2. Handmade Gifts
Handmade gifts can often be the most treasured and certainly have a lot of sentimental value due to the time they know you have invested in them. Use skills you already possess to create a special something for your husband – or you could learn something new. Artwork for his desk at work or an item of clothing are all within the realms of possibility.
Other skills you may already possess or could learn are crotchet, sewing, or knitting. With these skills you could make your husband a unique sweater, vest, gloves, or even a scarf. Make the gift more personal by adding his initials into the design. Paintings and sculpture are also excellent gift ideas.
3. Write Out A “Thank You” List
We all start to take the little things your husband does for you to keep the household operating smoothly for granted – such as taking out the garbage, weeding the garden, or mowing the lawn. With so much to do, men can often feel like they are leaving work to go to a second job.
Show your appreciation of his efforts by writing out a “Thank You” list. You could also make sure he gets a nice big kiss on the cheek for doing a great job.
Science has even proven that couples who are generous to each other are the happiest – as discovered by a study completed at the University of Virginia’s National Marriage Project. An obvious display of gratitude will make him feel very much appreciated – something all men crave.
4. A Surprise Holiday
Give your husband a call at work and tell him he needs to get straight home from work when his shift is over. Make sure the car is packed for a weekend getaway before he arrives home and ready for a weekend trip out of town. Keep the location a secret and just get in the car and drive.
Surprise him with a bed and breakfast or a couple of nights of the high-flying lifestyle in the big city. Regardless of what it is, he’s sure to have a ton of fun.
A more lavish gift of time away can be had if you have vacation time coming up. Imagine his surprise when he sees tickets to an exotic overseas destination.
5. Surprise Him With Event Tickets
If you know his favorite band is coming to town or his favorite sports team is playing at the local arena, you could show your love by surprising him with tickets to the event.
You may not be particularly into the sport or the music but this just makes the gift all that more meaningful if you can share this part of his life with him. You’ll be smiling and having fun because he’ll be smiling and having fun.
