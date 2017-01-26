Never Miss an Online Sale With These Handy Tools

As Thailand gravitates closer towards becoming a country built on the basis of e-commerce, e-tailers are upping their game in an effort to meet the demands of a hyper-aware and technologically savvy consumer market.
From VIP memberships offering exclusive perks to offers for free shipping in an effort to barter convenience in exchange for customer loyalty, websites today are becoming increasingly conscious of what shoppers are looking for and are doing everything within their means to lead the pack by way of competition.
One of the most common and successful methods of providing shoppers with added benefits is by way of the coupon code. Key players in the e-commerce field such as Zalora and Lazada are fans of this tried-and-tested method and the results definitely speak for themselves.
From a customer’s perspective, the internet is a goldmine of savings opportunities but the downfall is this: With so many websites offering deals and coupon codes on a regular basis, how exactly are we supposed to keep track of all that is going on?
The good news is that there are plenty of game-changing tools that shoppers can use to help them stay on top of their favourite brands and online retailers. From online deals platforms to social shopping sites, this list highlights some of the best sale tracking tools available today.
The internet’s favourite online scrapbooking tool/inspiration board now lets users keep track of items they want via buyable pins. This means that when you save an item via the website and when said saved item’s price drops, you’ll immediately be sent a notification via email as well as the Pinterest app. Pinterest allows you to make a purchase directly through the pin.
Saleduck
A European founded online deals community Saleduck took Thailand by storm in 2016 with its ability to aggregate the latest and most up-to-date coupon codes, vouchers, discounts and more from its network of affiliated partners which includes big names such as Air Asia and Expedia. Systematically divided into relevant categories, customers can shop deals on fashion, travel as well as snag bargains on electronics from a single platform without having to switch between tabs and trawl search engines for savings from their favourite retailers.
Shopstyle
An oldie but a goodie, despite being around for quite awhile, Shopstyle is still a keen favourite for fashionistas and beautyholics who want to be able to receive alerts on sales for their favourite items. Once a specific product has been selected, click on the bell icon for the item. As and when the item goes on sale, you’ll automatically receive a notification from Shopstyle and the rest is history.
Covvet
Installed as an extension on your browser, Covvet lets shoppers browse through any of the their affiliated websites – which includes retailers such as Yoox, Shopbop and Zappos – and upon finding an item that you want to get an alert on, click on the Covvet icon on your browser and it’ll immediately document the item into your notification list. Once it goes on discount, you’ll be notified via email.
This article is published in collaboration with Saleduck.