Nine cheap romantic date ideas for couples

It used to be that a movie and dinner was standard date fare. But with the price of movies and restaurants these days, who can afford that?
But you don’t have to resort to Netflix and a value meal to have a romantic date that’s also affordable! No one said that dating had to be dinner and a movie – there are plenty of ways to enjoy each other’s company on cheap; especially smart if you’re looking towards the long term.
For just a few dollars, you and your man can have a cheap, romantic date. After all, it’s less about how much you spend, and more about who you spend it with.
1. Trip To The Bookstore
If you and your man are both readers, bookstores are a great date choice – especially if the bookstore has a coffee shop inside. Show him your favorite books and check out his, talk about your favorite authors and maybe pick up a copy of the Kama Sutra to continue the date at home…
2. Be A Kid Again
Think up one of your favorite childhood memories – flying kites on the beach? Roller-skating in the park? Whatever it is, pack a picnic lunch and do it together.
3. Walk For Ice Cream
Take a bus downtown and walk around while eating an ice cream cone together. Window shop and enjoy the outdoor air while people watching.
Of course, there’s method to our madness: walking together has been shown to increase the libido and improve sexual satisfaction, so your ice cream stroll just might turn into something more!
4. Take A Hike
If you’re a bit more adventurous – or not near a downtown area – why not go for an afternoon nature hike? Head up a nearby hill or mountain and choose a scenic outlook to relax, have a picnic, and enjoy the romantic view together.
5. Stay Home And Pamper Yourselves
A lack of cash is a great excuse to stay home and enjoy some indoor fun. Fill up the tub with bubbles and take turns soaping each other up. Later, you can trade off on full body massages. Be prepared to sleep in the next morning.
6. Visit To The Museum
A walk together through a nearby museum can be tons of fun. Whether it’s art or natural history, you can have fun holding hands and discussing the exhibits. Don’t forget to spend a little time smooching in a secluded corner!
7. Create Your Own Private Blackout
Every noticed how romantic it gets when the power goes out? Well, it always does in the movies! Why not bring a little of that ambiance into your life?
Turn off all the lights and electronic devices (including cell phones!), and make sure the windows are closed up tight. Light a bunch of candles and make a pillow fort on the living room rug. Snuggling with wine is not optional.
8. Paint A Room In Your Home
No, this isn’t just an excuse to get your man to do your home improvement!
There’s something about painting that brings the romantic in all of us. Him, manly in his jeans and work shirt; you looking cute in old sweats and one of his old tee shirts… There’s a very good chance you’ll be rolling around on the floor before the trim is finished!
9. Play 20 Questions
It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been dating, I bet there are things you haven’t learned about each other yet.
Both of you can write down 20 questions – things you want to know about the other. Snuggle on the couch with a bottle of wine, and ask away!
For additional information on romance, health, fitness, beauty, skin care, hair care and more, go to www.urbanewomen.com.