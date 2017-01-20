There is no face of death until your own

Each man creates his own hell
Masque of the Red Death, directed by Roger Corman in 1964, is likely the best of American International’s adaptations of the short tales of Edgar Allan Poe. The movie centers around an Italian prince of the high middle ages, Prince Prospero played superbly by Vincent Price, who invites fellow noblemen to his castle for fun and games whilst they ride out the deadly plague menacing the countryside.
The guests are subjected to Prospero’s cruel and demeaning entertainment, but matters get out of hand when a red-hooded character appears in the castle moving from room to room. Devil worshipper Prospero assumes this is his master Satan but, no, it is Death. The Grim Reaper has come to claim his own. In a macabre and memorable dance of death, all die including the astonished Prospero who had assumed he would escape the universal fate.
Some critics see the movie as an allegory about the inevitability of death. Maybe. But fans of Poe’s work and Gothic horror will be well pleased with this effort. The visuals are utterly fantastic, with the colour red ever present and dominant and the atmosphere nicely spooky and gloomy as befits a medieval castle in the middle of a health crisis.
Unlike many movie adaptations of Poe, Masque of the Red Death keeps fairly closed to the original storyline and writers Charles Beaumont and R. Wright Campbell successfully adapted the source material into the screenplay. As far as the horror goes, it’s more obvious and realistic than in the other Poe adaptations by Corman: obsession and debauchery in the person of Vincent Price are the order of the day. This is certainly one of his nastier roles.
But the movie isn’t just about the inevitability of death, no matter how you twist and turn. Subplots include the abduction and attempted corruption of Francesca, an innocent peasant girl who is abducted by Prospero, the revenge of the dwarf jester Hop Toad upon the brutish noble (Patrick Magee) who abused his beloved mistress and the downfall of Prospero’s consort Juliana in one of Corman’s most effective dream sequences.
The film’s most effective moment is when Prince Prospero finally realizes that the mysterious guest in red is not “His Excellency” Satan but the Red Death itself. The figure declares that “Each man creates his own God for himself … his own heaven, his own hell.” Prospero attempts to flee but is always confronted by his red-cloaked self. “Why should you be afraid to die? Your soul has been dead for a long time.” Heady stuff all that. The last scene of the movie is a grim procession with Poe’s final words from the story itself: “And darkness and decay and the Red Death held illimitable dominion over all.”
Masque of the Red Death was Roger Corman’s first film made in England, produced there to avoid the tax laws. Although he got complete control over the movie, he cooperated well with the English crew and even granted them overtime to ensure the film was finished on time. Another point of use to the trivial pursuits fiend is that the Gothic metal band Theatre of Tragedy used quotes from the film in their 1996 song “And When He Falleth” featured on the album Velvet Darkness They Fear.
In old age, Vincent Price confided that he had not particularly enjoyed making any horror film as the genre tended the typecast an actor. But he did reveal that he had enjoyed making Masque of the Red Death the most. And the one he liked least? That particular honour was reserved for Return of the Fly which has been buzzing around now for half a century and more.