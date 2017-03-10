Top 10 Hotels in the World

TripAdvisor announced the very best hotels in the world, chosen by millions of travelers.
And the winners of Travelers’ Choice 2017 are:
1. Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection (Budapest, Hungary)
Recognised by Conde Nast Traveler and Travel & Leisure as one of the best hotels in Europe, the luxurious Aria Hotel Budapest, brings a unique musically inspired travel experience to the historic city center. Aria combines incredible Neo-Baroque style with the generous amenities and guest-focused, unpretentious service the Library Hotel Collection is known for. Aria offers guests the richest package of complimentary amenities available in Budapest, including free breakfast, complimentary afternoon wine and cheese reception, free Wi-Fi and use of in-room iPad, Nespresso Coffee Machine with free coffee capsule assortments, free bottled spring water, turn-down service with handcrafted fine chocolates, access to the hotel’s Music Library and Harmony Spa.
2. Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve (Ubud, Indonesia)
Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is the third property in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve collection. Located in Bali’s cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud, Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. An ideal destination for the experience collector, Mandapa is beautifully set where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River and temples stand majestic against a backdrop of rice terraces.
Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will offer 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one’s mind, body, and soul, Mandapa will offer individually tailored spiritual, wellness and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler.
3. Turin Palace Hotel (Turin, Italy)
The Turin Palace Hotel, completely renovated, offers its guests air-conditioned rooms, decorated in warm pastel colors with wooden floors, flat screen TV, minibar, safe and private bathroom with hairdryer and toiletries. All rooms are also equipped with free Wi-Fi. Complete the facilities a 24-hour front, concierge service, lounge and restaurant L ‘Hotel is located opposite the train station of Torino Porta Nuova Station and less than 5 minutes from the metro, making it easy to reach monuments, museums and shopping streets.
4. Hotel The Serras (Barcelona, Spain)
This luxury boutique hotel comprises 28 trendy and very spacious rooms and suites, a Michelin star Chef Restaurant and a chill out rooftop terrace. This elegant 5-star boutique hotel overlooking the new luxury Port Vell alongside the Mediterranean Sea, offers a unique hideaway with a modern understated decor. Ideal for your weekend breaks, business trips and luxury holidays in the heart of Barcelona. It boasts a cool, trendy atmosphere, world-class amenities and dedicated personal service for a truly memorable hotel experience in the first studio of Pablo Picasso on vibrant Barrio Gotico.
5. BoHo Prague Hotel (Prague, Czech Republic)
Located just steps from the Old Town Square, BoHo hotel provides guests with an ideal opportunity to enjoy or discover Prague. BoHo redefines comfort, elegance and charm in the Golden City of a thousand Spires.
6. Portrait Firenze (Florence, Italy)
With a spectacular view of the river Arno, the Portrait Firenze is located right next to Ponte Vecchio and Via Tornabuoni’s alluring boutiques. Elegance, sophistication and utmost attention to detail are redefined in this palatial mansion, portraying Italian haute couture of the ’50s, when Florence captivated the world’s attention once again. Interior designer Michele Bonan took inspiration from traditional Florentine craftsmanship, to design 34 splendid suites and guest rooms. The simplicity of classic and contemporary lines is complemented by exquisite fabrics and lavish materials, such as linen and cashmere, warm wood and leather.
7. Shinta Mani Resort (Siem Reap, Cambodia)
The Shinta Mani Resort is a newly renovated Bensley-designed boutique property centrally located in the leafy French Quartier between The Royal Gardens and the Old Market Area. Each of the courtyard-style resort’s 62 rooms and 1 junior suite enjoy first floor balcony views or direct access to the stunning swimming pool and flourishing tropical gardens. Public spaces include an all-day dining cafe/restaurant as well as complimentary Wi-Fi throughout. The Spa, Bensley’s Bar and Kroya Restaurant which are located directly opposite the Resort at the Shinta Mani Club are open to guests for their enjoyment.
8. Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa (Hanoi, Vietnam)
A peaceful hotel with a homely feel, The La Siesta hotel is the newest member of the Hanoi Elegance hotel Group. Set apart from the rest of other properties, it embodies pure luxury. Promising a warm welcome and personal service superbly located on old Ma May Street, it is in easy reach of Hanoi’s evocative Hoan Kiem lake and major attractions. The latest gem is both modern in style as well as embodying the hidden charm of Hanoi’s old quarter. The hotel has 50 spacious bedrooms, including Suites and Duplex rooms. The Suites have modern and comfortable facilities with seating area. And the duplex rooms are particularly good for families and groups of friends. Other facilities include a spa, gym, movie room to help you relax even more during your stay with us. For food lovers experience Vietnam’s authentic cuisine at the Redbean Restaurant on the ground floor.
9. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas (Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica)
Tulemar is the premier resort development in Manuel Antonio. Gated and secure, the 33-acre jungle resort is perched on the hillside overlooking the Pacific, but continues down all the way to its own beach. It includes the Tulemar Bungalows and special and unique villas such as Villa Mot Mot, Casa Panorama, Casa de Frutas, Casa Las Nubes, Villa Kiskadee and the new Tulemar Bamboo Villas just for couples.
10. JA Manafaru (Manafaru Island, Maldives)
Situated in the northernmost atoll of the Maldives, Haa Alifu, JA Manafaru recreates the style and charm of traditional Maldivian hospitality, while seamlessly blending Asian traditions of simplicity and elegance to its overall appeal. The resort offers a level of serenity unsurpassed in the Maldives. Sleek and contemporary, it offers unparalleled luxury to the discerning few. Experience luxury in an inimitable style – effortlessly chic while maintaining the charm and tradition that is indigenous to the islands. With two additional private islands to escape to near the resort, you are promised a journey of discovery, and an array of delightful opportunities to experience the virgin beauty of Maldives. Take your pick from the beautifully designed contemporary thatched villas, complete with your own private pool and a Villa Host to attend to your every whim. Each villa is a celebration of sleek, contemporary Maldivian architecture, where floor to ceiling doors opening out onto a spacious deck blur the boundaries between the indoors and outdoors.