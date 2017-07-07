Top 10 music events in Thailand

by Tourism Authority of Thailand,
www.TATnews.org
For Thailand’s booming tourism industry, music festivals are quickly joining an impressive list of attractions. Several events boasting famous international artists have debuted the past few years, producing a year-long schedule packed with enough talent to satisfy any visitor’s musical appetite.
Many tourism industry pundits say there is more than enough demand, from international travellers and Asian-based expatriates alike, for an ever-expanding festival calendar to eventually become a new tourism driver for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.
Mystic Valley | Mountain Creek, Khao Yai
Mystic Valley takes festival life to another level. Performances run over three days with over 30 international DJs lined up to play on four different stages. This is a destination lifestyle festival music fans will love, especially those who like to camp in national parks. Expect everything from food, pool parties and amazing music nestled in the valley of one’s dreams.
Wonderfruit | Siam Country Club, Pattaya
In 2014, nobody knew what Wonderfruit was, but now everyone has heard about it. The exotic event is no longer a niche festival, as it celebrates immersive arts, music, family plus wellness and adventure. The ‘Molam Bus’ is a hugely popular Wonderfruit feature that invites attendees to experience the authentic musical culture of Thailand’s famed Northeastern or Isan region.
Chang Carnival Electric Circus | Asiatique, Bangkok
The trademark green of Chang lights up the Chao Phraya River when the Chang Carnival Electric Circus comes to town. Here are a few things for revellers to look forward to: Superstar DJs ready to ‘Party Rock’ on various stages, ‘Glass Elephant Entrance’ made of 5,000 soda bottles and multiple game stations to satisfy enthusiast revellers.
Maya Music Festival | Bang Lamung, Pattaya
This festival really spearheaded the integration of Thai culture and modern day dance music, and the Maya Music Festival continues to grow in strength. The most recent event was lauded by attendees both local and international – all saying how impressive it was. It is definitely one of the top events on Thailand’s festival calendar and rightly so.
Don’t Let Daddy Know Thailand | Asiatique, Bangkok
Don’t Let Daddy Know (DLDK) Festival first burst onto the music scene in 2012 in Amsterdam. Its popularity quickly allowed it to expand into 13 other cities around the world where its goal is to take revellers on a roller coaster ride through an intense way of ‘clubbing’. DLDK Thailand 2017 delivered that and promises to give all attendees an unimaginable experience in 2018.
Transmission | BITEC, Bangkok
Importing a tried and tested big name festival like Transmission from Prague to Bangkok does not just sound like a good idea, but it turned out to be a perfect one. The seasoned trance music festival celebrated its 10-year anniversary in style by having their first show in Australia during 2016, and followed this success in 2017 by finally bringing Transmission to Thailand.
AnotherWorld Festival | Motorsport Land, Bangkok
Visitors arriving at AnotherWorld Festival should be there to do more than dance because organisers say it will be an experience whereby all lovers of ‘hardstyle’ (etymology unknown) can truly become immersed in the event. Every attendee is encouraged to ‘dance to the beat of eternity’ and to break rules. Sounds like fun, but remember to stay safe when there.
Paradise Island Festival | Chaweng Noi Beach, Koh Samui
Billed as the first of its kind arts and music festival on Koh Samui, by all accounts, attendees said the Paradise Island Festival launch event this year was a blast. Next year look forward to more parties, secret after-parties, live painting, cooking classes and amazing food and drinks to again make this festival special.
Spacejam Festival | BITEC Bangkok
Spacejam is a new music festival organised by the renowned ZAAP team. The festival debuted for the first time in Thailand last May featuring world-class DJs and top-notch artists including Ben Nicky, Emma Hewitt and much more.
Warp Music Festival | Jomtien, Pattaya
Warp claims to be Thailand’s first-ever beach EDM festival. The 2017 installment on the private beach of Saisawan Beach Resort in Jomtien was the event’s third edition that extended over two days for the first time. Lineup included DJ 4B, Breathe Caroline, Dyro, Excision and Say My Name.
With travellers now attending music festivals based on the overall destination experience, Thailand’s vibrant, rich culture is playing a huge role. It’s another reason why music festivals in Thailand continue to attract more international travellers who just want to dance, dance, dance, the night away, in proper Thai style of course.