Your Pattaya Horrorscope

Aquarius (Jan 23-Feb22) You feel you are working too hard in the Land of Smiles but this is because, like most Aquarians abroad, you are a lazy sod. You also have an unduly high opinion of your own self-importance. Thus your hope to have a commemoration stamp issued in your honor is absolutely ridiculous unless you can prove the earth is flat or persuade Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions.
Pisces (Feb23-Mar22) Treasure things of lasting value and avoid chasing pointless ambitions such as becoming a Rotary club big-shot in Thailand or winning the underground lottery. We all put our foot in our mouth at one time or another but you carry this to silly extremes, for example trying to the report a Thai policeman for parking illegally on Second Road.
Aries (Mar23-Apr22) Your sordid sex life is going to land you in all sort of lamentable situations. You simply can’t blow kisses to transvestites here and then be surprised when your pocket is picked. Try to avoid poking your nose in where it’s not wanted. It’s a really bad idea to ask foreign ladies on the Walking Street if they have a work permit.
Taurus (Apr23-May22) The sense of adventure that encourages you to explore your fantasies needs to be controlled before you get into really hot water. Breaking the pin on the golf course every time you miss a putt is one such instance. Another is asking the captain if you can observe the stars on a daytime flight from Bangkok to Chiang Mai is just another daft idea.
Gemini (May23-Jun22) With the next full moon, it’s likely you will start to feel itchy. This has nothing to do with becoming a trainee werewolf but is a regrettable sign of a sexually transmitted disease. You are full of excessively optimistic ambitions. Having a hip replacement will not do anything to improve your non-existent sex life and could prove a total waste of money.
Cancer (Jun23-Jul22) You can be a genius in matters which really interest you such as comparing the price of yoghurts in various supermarkets or advising your neighbors on changing their electricity meter. But it’s a pity that perfecting your skills in such areas doesn’t carry on in other facets of your life such as washing properly under your arms and doing something about your bad breath.
Leo (Jul23-Aug22) What looks good on the surface may well prove to be a big problem unless you do some research first. Buying a beautiful condo will avail you nothing if the builders have forgotten to install a toilet. Sidestep sticky situations which could bog you down. Asking the masseuse if you can pay the following day is frankly not acceptable behavior.
Virgo (Aug23-Sep22) Finding anything virginal about you would be an impossible task of mind boggling proportions. You came to Pattaya to consummate your sex desires and then found out you prefer to get rolling drunk every night. It’s hardly surprising that you never seem able to answer quiz questions, especially the round on science and nature.
Libra (Sep23-Oct22) Your biggest problem right now is being too naïve. You should be asking why your partner removed the safety rail on the balcony of the fifteenth floor condominium unit you moved into recently. Asking the security guard to look after your bank book when you are out of town is another very bad idea, especially if he says he can also put your jewelry in his wall safe.
Scorpio (Oct23-Nov22) Put your powers of analysis to work and stop digging far too deeply into your pockets. Trying to pay the baht bus driver with a thousand baht note is so stupid especially as you are only making a short trip down Beach Road. What you need is some sensible financial advice but this doesn’t mean you should believe everything you hear at the expat clubs.
Sagittarius (Nov23-Dec22) Sometime in the new year you may be tempted to get involved with a worthy organization that brightens your life. But matters can prove to be just a tad disappointing. Becoming a Rotary activist may mean little more than selling raffle tickets to your friends and neighbors. Making new friends at the chess club is hard as nobody speaks much.
Capricorn (Dec23-Jan22) As the Milky Way prepares to ebb, your biggest problem right now is being too cautious in your everyday life. There really is no need to carry a baton and a pepper spray as you go round the supermarket aisles. Because you are odd people tend to dislike you. It’s not a good idea to tell everyone that you have applied to be a volunteer mortuary attendant.