Your Pattaya Horrorscope

Aquarius (Jan 23-Feb22) Let the past be your guide to the future. For example, if you have been given a police breathe test in the past three months, the law of averages means you will be OK for the remainder of this year. Please enjoy yourself in your own way. Don’t jump into something too quickly this coming Saturday, particularly if it’s an empty swimming pool.
Pisces (Feb 23-Mar22) You can size up your financial situation on Tuesday or Wednesday and make appropriate plans for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, this will mean avoiding all restaurants, giving pubs a wide berth and pretending you have forgotten your partner’s birthday. Optimistically, it will still be possible for you to do something nice on Saturday evenings, but the downside could well be a bloody nose or a black eye.
Aries (Mar23-Apr22) You may be confused today and tomorrow by someone who is sending you mixed signals. For example you may get a nod and a wink from someone you fancy only to discover that you are expected to pay upwards of 1,000 baht for the privilege. Don’t get angry with someone trying to stop you making a mistake: if a policeman blows his whistle when you are turning left, don’t tell him to sod off.
Taurus (Apr23-May22) Concentrate on entertainment that won’t break your budget. In practice this means avoiding places where other people gather and watching old DVDs at home you have seen many times before. Try to think ahead and avoid being too impulsive. There is little point in playing cards for money if you end up in the police station cells.
Gemini (May23-June22) Don’t follow the crowd or get involved in something that you shouldn’t just because you don’t want to feel left out. The danger is you will just look stupid: there is no point whatsoever in joining the local bikers’ club if you never break the speed limit. There are no changes heralded in your sex life, so there’s absolutely no point in chatting up people in bars or pacing the Walking Street.
Cancer (June23-July22) A sudden change at home on Thursday could cause you to change horses in midstream. Indeed, if a fire breaks out in your bedroom you may have to postpone the lie-in that you promised yourself. Before you jump in and make a commitment try to think out the consequences. Ringing the bell in your local pub can be very expensive indeed if the place is crowded.
Leo (July23-Aug22) People are beginning to suspect you have a guilty secret which is gluttony. From now on, do not buy two trencherman English breakfasts in the same restaurant, or ask them to put the second one in a bag to take home to your friend. This will make the waitress less suspicious. Your habits are beginning to annoy people. It’s a bad idea to buy up all the chocolate digestives in the supermarket before anyone else has a chance.
Virgo (Aug23-Sep22) You would be wise to be more suspicious of the people around you. For example if you live in a high-rise condo and the wife suggests you get drunk on the balcony, suspect the worst especially if she hangs her coat over the CCTV. Try to limit your daily contact with thieves, prostitutes and confidence tricksters as they do not have your best interests at heart.
Libra (Sep23-Oct22) Don’t try to twist anybody’s arm as it may rebound on you, especially if it is an artificial limb. Problems with authority figures will be difficult to deal with on Friday especially if the contact is with a judge or an undertaker. Some friends suspect your personal hygiene is lacking, so have a shower once a week whether you need one or not.
Scorpio (Oct23-Nov22) Don’t believe everything you hear from people, especially if it’s said by somebody trying to get you to change your mind. An example would be talking to somebody in a nightclub who says they are not interested in cash. You are going on a journey on Saturday morning but this may not be as exciting as it sounds. You could have a dentist’s appointment or a sad farewell at the crematorium.
Sagittarius (Nov23-Dec22) There is potential for a tragedy on Wednesday this week. If you are over 60 it may be best to avoid hazardous sports such as parasailing or bungee-jumping. You may feel anger welling up inside you and you may yearn for a really hot argument with someone to make you feel superior. However, do not choose a jet ski operator as foreigners rarely come out on top with them.
Capricorn (Dec23-Jan 22) Look ahead and don’t dwell on the past. If your last five marriages have ended in disaster, just keep confident and remember Henry the Eighth. There is some connection between you and the full moon which is expected very soon. Try to spend the night behind bars as it could mean you are turning into a werewolf. Keep an eye open for body hair.