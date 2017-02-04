Cat Corner Tip

Scratch This
Cats like to scratch. Get used to it. They scratch during play, while stretching, to mark territory and to sharpen their claws. Unfortunately, all this scratching can cause a lot of damage to furniture, drapes, carpeting and door and window screens.
The best tactic is not to scold or try to stop your cat from scratching, but instead to teach her where and what to scratch. Provide her with appropriate, cat-attractive surfaces and objects to scratch, such as scratching posts and pads. When you catch her scratching your favorite chair, pick her up and put in her front of the scratching post, encouraging her to scratch with affirmations and perhaps a treat. Do not force her paws on the post. You might try rubbing the post with catnip.