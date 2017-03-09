Cat Corner Tip

Don’t let Tabby become Tubby
How much food does your cat need? It depends on a variety of factors, some of which you might not expect. For example, is your cat an indoor or outdoor animal? Has your cat been spayed or neutered? Both affect your cat’s dietary requirements. But don’t guess. Ask your vet for advice.
He or she will determine your cat’s ideal weight and daily calorie count. But as you may have noticed already among local veterinarians, you cannot wait for the doc to volunteer such information. Be proactive. Ask specifically about your cat’s weight, recommended foods and portion sizes, feeding schedule, etc. Then stick to those guidelines to ensure your cat’s healthy weight. If your cat gets fat, you’ve got a big problem.