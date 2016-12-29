Cats for You in Pattaya

Cats for You is a great and much needed service in our area, but Paul and Sandra point out that adopting a cat or kitten is a long-term commitment with costs such as feeding and veterinary fees. Many adopters find it’s a good idea to adopt two animals so that they can enjoy each others’ company as well as yours. Contact Paul and Sandra on 0852875004 or look at their useful website http://cats4youinpattaya.webs.com/
Wilber
This handsome boy was rescued as a kitten with his 3 brothers and sisters. Sadly he was sick for quite a while and so missed the opportunity to get a new home just like his siblings. As you can see he is grown up now and still waiting to be chosen.
Splash
This friendly girl came to us with 2 lovely kittens both of which were quickly re-homed. Splash has lost the sight in her left eye but that does not hinder her at all but, sadly, it means that no-one has chosen her yet.
Bella
This lovely girl has been with us for quite a few years now. She is very friendly and just loves to be made a fuss of. She generally keeps herself out of the way of the other cats here and enjoys lazing about the place as if she was the Queen of Sheba.
Bobby-Bobtail
This friendly soul has been with us for a few years now. She was always a bit shy when people came to visit but seems to have come out of her shell over the last few months. She is happy to be an indoor cat too so would be ideal in a secure apartment.